Simon Williams, 40, has taken on the full-time role as coxswain and mechanic at the volunteer-led charity.

He joined the team as a voluntary lifeboat crew member in 2006 and became a volunteer mechanic at the start of 2010 before becoming an inshore lifeboat helm in 2011.

Simon then became a full-time mechanic in August 2019 and began his training to become a coxswain at the same time.

Former coxswain Steve Smith, left, congratulates the new coxswain-mechanic Simon Williams, watched by crew members at Shoreham RNLI. Picture: Derek Martin DM21081089a

He said: “I am delighted to become the full-time station coxswain-mechanic and working with the dedicated fantastic team of volunteers here at Shoreham.”

He had to pass a rigorous RNLI assessment and training programme to become the coxswain, taking over from Steve Smith.

Simon’s first service as a newly-qualified lifeboat coxswain-mechanic saw him aboard the all-weather lifeboat, helping to save the life of a fisherman whose boat overturned and sank.

Simon said: “The fisherman didn’t even have time to make a Mayday call because his boat sank so quickly. He was extremely lucky it was seen by the NCI, who alerted the coastguard and we found him in the water.