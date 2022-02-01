Dave Palmer, 44, of Chanctonbury Drive, has started a fundraising page in an attempt to raise £5,000 to help his cat, Sebastian who is 18-months-old, to recover from the accident which happened around January 20.

Dave said their current vet bill stands at approximately £8,500, with £3,000 being covered by the insurance.

The cat was ran over by a car outside the family home after chasing a fox. Dave said: “We managed to take Seb straight to Grove Lodge. His prognosis wasn’t good at the time. He had a broken spine, fractured hip and laceration to his tail.

Sebastian is now at home on cage rest after being hit by a car

“We were told by the vet that Seb could recover from his injuries. We had got pet insurance which covered up to £3,000 to which we assumed would cover the cost of the accident.”

The family adopted their cat from charity, Paws, last year along with his sister, Nala. Dave added: “We felt that as long as he had quality of life that we should do what we could to save him, so we made the decision to carry on his treatment.

“Due to his hip injury, he was taken to Winchester for surgery. His red blood count wouldn’t rise and so he had a blood transfusion.

“After six nights away, he is back home under cage rest. We have to administer food and medication through a tube until he gets better.”

The x-ray scans show Sebastian's broken spine, fractured hip and laceration to his tail

Dave, his wife Katherine and his sons, George, 11, and James, 5, said they are relived to have Sebastian back in the comfort of his own home.

Dave said: “It’s a huge relief to have him home. We finally feel like a family again.

“We want people to take note of their pet insurance and what it covers. No family wants to have that dilemma and moral decision of not being able to afford their pets recovery.

“To have him home and to be able to see him on his four paws climbing and scampering will make it all worth it. Just no more chasing foxes.”

The family said that if they are lucky enough to hit their target, any funds above what is needed will be passed on to the pets charity Paws who rescued Sebastian before they adopted him.

You can donate towards Sebastian’s recovery on the family’s GoFundMe page.

James, 5, posing for a picture with their cat Sebastian