Full of enthusiasm, one-year-old malinois-cross Bailey thrives when he’s keeping busy – whether that’s by burning off some steam on a long walk, engaging in a game with his toys or participating in his training.

Active adopters who could match Bailey’s energy levels and who will enjoy teaching him lots of new skills, while supporting him with some ongoing training would be perfect.

Bailey has a sensitive side due to a challenging start in life but has lots of potential; he is seeking a patient, compassionate family who will allow him to take each day as it comes and build up a bond over several meetings.

Dogs Trust's Dog of the Week Bailey is looking for a new home.

Currently lacking in social skills, Bailey can often become frustrated in the presence of other dogs and will need to be the only pet at home. However, he will benefit from being introduced gradually to other dogs of a calm and friendly nature.

The youngest members of his family will need to be over the age of 16 and it is essential that he has a garden of his own to roam about in.

If you love the outdoors, have a keen interest in reward-based training and are ready to dedicate your life to a dog who will relish every second by your side, then Bailey might just be the dog for you.