Seven fire engines sent to combine harvester blaze in Partridge Green

A combine harvester fire spread to four acres of field in Partridge Green on Wednesday evening (August 7).

Crews from Shoreham, Burgess Hill, Littlehampton, Midhurst, Petworth, Haywards Heath and Horsham were sent to Lock Lane, in Partridge Green at 6.30pm.

They were responding to reports of a combine harvester on fire and advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

By 9pm, the incident had been scaled back but the combine harvester was totally destroyed, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

A spokesman said: “The fire is now out and crews have left the scene.

“At the height of this incident four acres of field were alight.”

Officers returned to the scene later on Wednesday evening to ensure no further action was required.

There was no report of any injuries.