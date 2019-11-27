See Southwick tradesmen stripped down for second cheeky Port Buoys calendar
Today marks the year anniversary of the Port Buoys strip down calendar, created by tradesman at Lady Bee Marina in Southwick. Well, the boys are back, stripping off again to raise monay for charity.
The calendar was launched by Michael’s Wood Restoration Company in memory of owner Michael Coles’ mother and last year raised £632.50 for five local charities. Michael said: “Everyone involved hopes we can boost the money raised this year to really give back to the charities at work in our community.”
Southwick tradesmen dare to bare for their saucy calendar shoot