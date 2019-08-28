Wick, Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK. 24th August 2019. The Wick Festival Family Cream Tea event at Wick Hall. In Pic: The Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Tracey Baker, enjoys a scone with jam and cream and a cup of tea at the event with the event organisers Keith Croft and Julie Roby.

See smiles at free cream tea, marking start of Wick Festival in Littlehampton

People flocked to Wick Hall in Littlehampton for a free family cream tea, which launched the new Wick Festival. Visitors on Saturday tucked into scones with jam and cream while listening to entertainment from members of Star Ignited Performance Academy.

The event was organised by the Wick Village Traders Association as part of Wick Festival, which runs until Tuesday, September 3. The aim is to bring a mixture of fun family and community events together for everyone to enjoy. Read more here: Wick Festival combines scarecrow festival and family fun in one new ten-day event for Littlehampton

Visitors enjoying scones with jam and cream and a cup of tea.

Visitors at the event

Face painting

One of the volunteers
