See scenes from Littlehampton Waterfront Festival and Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station open day 2019

Littlehampton Harbour celebrated all things nautical at the annual Littlehampton Waterfront Festival on Sunday. The aim was to showcase the different activities that take place on the River Arun, including dinghy sailing, yachts, powerboats, plus the RNLI lifeboats.

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station held its open day to coincide with the festival and welcomed visitors including Shoreham Harbour RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Enid Collett. Nick White, lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our open day is always great fun. We are in the heart of Littlehampton and our volunteer crew are part of the community. We’re a charity for the community, so it is always very enjoyable to meet everyone and explain more about how we save lives at sea.”

Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2019. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984049a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2019. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984136a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Visitors at Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2019. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984066a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2019. Picture: Derek Martin DM1984080a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more