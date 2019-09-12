Search for Sussex lottery winner missing out on jackpot prize

A hunt is on to find a mystery Sussex lottery winner who could be missing out on a £120,000 jackpot.

National Lottery organisers Camelot say that someone bought a winning ticket in the Horsham district on April 18.

But the winning prize of £10,000 a month for a year in the ‘Set For Life’ draw has not yet been claimed - and Camelot says that there is just a month left for the claim to be made.

A spokesman said: “The clock really is ticking.”

The winning numbers on the ticket were 3, 6, 16, 24, 29 and the ‘Life Ball’ was 5. Camelot says the mystery winner matched the five main numbers in the draw.

The lucky ticket-holder has only until October 15 to make their claim.

Senior National Lottery winners’ advisor Andy Carter said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing ‘Set For Life’ ticket could be hiding.

“This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there and is a chance for the winner to set themselves on a path to a never-to-be-forgotten year.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk