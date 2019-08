A seal has been spotted near Worthing beach.

The mammal was snapped by Gary Smyth, who took the pictures on West Parade near Heene Road at 3pm.

Seal spotted by Worthing beach. Picture: Gary Smyth

He said: "It seemed to stay a long time in one place, so I hope it isn’t tangled on something."

Do you have photos or a video of the seal? Send it to us on Facebook or by email.