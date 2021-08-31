Littlehampton councillors joined forces with Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, to launch the swap shop last Wednesday.

Mike Northeast, who represents Courtwick with Toddington ward on Arun District Council and Wickbourne on Littlehampton Town Council, said it was a huge success, with many families and parents benefiting from the event.

He added: “We received a lot of donations of good-quality, outgrown school uniforms, even The Littlehampton Academy blazers, which we couldn’t get enough of.

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, left, with volunteers at the first school uniform swap, held on August 25

“Everybody said this was a good way of helping families meet the huge cost of uniform provision and keeping good serviceable garments out of landfill. A huge thanks to the volunteer helpers who turned up.”

The swap shop is for any school uniform items, including shoes and sports kit, for schools in the town. Uniform can be swapped for free or bought for just 50p an item.

The plan is to continue the swap shop on a roughly monthly basis, with the next one planned during October half term, outside Morrisons Littlehampton from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, October 27.