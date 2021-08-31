School uniform: Littlehampton swap shop launch proves a huge success and an appeal goes out for more Littlehampton Academy blazers
Blazers were in such high demand at the first Littlehampton school uniform swap shop, an appeal has gone out to replenish stocks.
Littlehampton councillors joined forces with Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, to launch the swap shop last Wednesday.
Mike Northeast, who represents Courtwick with Toddington ward on Arun District Council and Wickbourne on Littlehampton Town Council, said it was a huge success, with many families and parents benefiting from the event.
He added: “We received a lot of donations of good-quality, outgrown school uniforms, even The Littlehampton Academy blazers, which we couldn’t get enough of.
“Everybody said this was a good way of helping families meet the huge cost of uniform provision and keeping good serviceable garments out of landfill. A huge thanks to the volunteer helpers who turned up.”
The swap shop is for any school uniform items, including shoes and sports kit, for schools in the town. Uniform can be swapped for free or bought for just 50p an item.
The plan is to continue the swap shop on a roughly monthly basis, with the next one planned during October half term, outside Morrisons Littlehampton from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, October 27.
Mr Northeast said: “Up until then, we are appealing for donations, especially the academy blazers. So, if you have outgrown school uniform for any of the local schools, please don’t bin it, recycle it with the Wick Action Group’s uniform swap shop. Donations can be left at Morrisons’ customer care desk.”