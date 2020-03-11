Rustington heroes sought for once-in-a-lifetime awards

Rustington Parish Council has invited nominations for the 2020 Parishioners’ Awards and said now was the time to start planning for the annual gardens competition.

The council will make two awards this year, one to an individual and one to a group or organisation, in recognition of outstanding public service to the community.

Matthew England receiving last year's Parishioners' Award

All Rustington parishioners or parish-based organisations, including voluntary groups and professionals, are eligible to receive these awards.

Individuals, groups and organisations from outside of the parish who make an outstanding contribution for the benefit of the community of Rustington may also be considered.

Nomination forms are available from the council offices and the Samuel Wickens Centre. The closing date for the receipt of nominations is April 27, 2020.

The council emphasised the awards were ‘once-in-a-lifetime’.

For the gardens competition in July, there are six categories, including window boxes and balconies, front gardens, schools and community gardens.

Further details will be advertised in May, or through contacting the council offices.