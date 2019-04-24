Rustington group needs volunteers to plant trees in derelict cemetery

Rustington historian Mary Taylor, left, approached Sue Sula, right, to do something about the graveyard. Photo by Derek Martin
The team behind the transformation of a derelict cemetery into a memorial garden has called for help to plant 100 trees at the site.

She said: “With your help by the end of the weekend the foundation of the memorial garden will be created.

“In the summer the garden will be open to the public on a daily basis for the community to enjoy.”

This comes as Sue set up a JustGiving page to raise £2,000 to commission three benches and a memorial plaque for the garden. Click here to donate, and contact sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk for more information.