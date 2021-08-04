Residential and commercial properties were vying for prizes, with all entries being judged by parish councillor Mrs Alison Cooper, council chairman and vice-chairman Graham Tyler, leisure and amenities committee chairman Jon Street and Mr Michael Harwood, formerly of Ferring Nurseries.

The results have been declared as follows:-

Winner of residential window boxes, balconies and patio tubs was 5 Ashwood Drive, with 6 Shaftesbury Court, Shaftesbury Road, as runner-up.

Winner of commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs was The Lamb public house.

Residential front gardens of any size, including paved gardens with patio tubs, was won by 64 Dinsdale Gardens, with Oakdene, 18A Broadmark Lane, as runner-up.

Commercial front gardens of any size was won by Rustington House, the headquarters of Hargreaves in Worthing Road, and the runner-up was Kensington Lodge, in Broadmark Lane.

Best community gardens was The Hidden Twitten, at the rear of the garage compound for Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens, with Rustington Methodist Church Garden as runner-up.

