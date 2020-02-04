Rustington Cubs are doing good turns every way they can

Good turns are the focus for Cubs in Rustington and the boys and girls have been busy looking for ways to help people in the community.

Alongside organised activities at 1st Rustington Kingfisher Cub Pack, the children have been asked to do their own good turns whenever they can.

The collection for Littlehampton and District Foodbank filled the basket at Waitrose in Rustington to overflowing

Examples so far include ‘helping a lady pick up the glove she dropped’, ‘helping my teacher by collecting sheets for him without being asked’, and ‘helping Mum by reading a story to my little brother’.

Jo Lecuyer, assistant Cub Scout leader, said: “One fundamental aspect of the Scouting ethos, the Cub Scout Law, asks each and every single Cub Scout, aged eight to ten years old, to ‘always do their best, think of others before themselves and do a good turn every day’. Hence, we at 1st Rustington Kingfisher Cub Pack are currently trying to complete as many good turns as we can.

“On Wednesday, January 22, every one of our Cub Scouts, Explorer Scout helpers and leaders, bought in donations to give to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank. We completely filled the collection basket at Waitrose in Rustington to overflowing.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming a speaker from Turning Tides in a few weeks, to find out how we can help the fantastic work that they do locally, and we will also be visiting the RNLI station in Littlehampton.

“Alongside all the varying activities we have planned for Wednesday meeting nights, the Cubs have all been asked to try to think about any good turns they can do as they go about their time away from the Scout HQ.

“They have already started to bring in photos and notes about all the wonderful good turns they have been doing to help friends, family, their teachers and the wider community.”