Rustington bakery hailed as ‘Britain’s best pie maker’ after being named supreme champion at the British Pie Awards

A family-run Rustington bakery has scooped the top award at the British Pie Awards for the second time.

A top rump steak and stilton pie produced by Turner’s Pies beat off competition from nearly 850 other pies to be named supreme champion – the same award the bakery’s steak and ale pie won in 2018.

The 12th annual British Pie Awards were held at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray on Friday. Picture: Martin Elliot

Phil Turner said: “It’s an unbelievable honour and we are absolutely ecstatic at being recognised for creating the best pie in the land.

“We knew the pie we submitted was special and thought it had a very real chance of winning – but to actually walk off with the title is fitting for all the hard work the team here put in to excelling every day.

“Since winning we’ve had orders from everywhere from Preston to Penzance and Falkirk to Faversham.”

The awards, held at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray on Friday, saw 160 professional bakers, butchers and chefs from around the country compete in 23 classes to be crowned champion.

Pip and Joe Turner from Turner's Pies with the supreme champion trophy at the 12th annual British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray. Picture: Martin Elliot

Chief judge Colin Woodhead hailed the pie for its appearance and crimping on the edge and golden bake.

He said: “The pastry had an even thickness, with a crunchy rich texture.

“The filling was well balanced between meat and cheese which gave a subtle taste and the meat, though tender, still having ‘bite’. Overall a cracking pie!”

An extensive judging process by 140 experts saw 848 pies scored on their appearance, taste and skill.

Trophies on display at the 12th annual British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray. Picture: Martin Elliot

Turner’s Pies, which also has branches in Worthing, Bognor Regis and Chichester, scooped a baker’s dozen of accolades with three highly commended awards, three golds, four silvers and two bronzes to add to its supreme title, as well as being named class champion in the beef and cheese pie category.

British Pie Awards organiser Dr Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Turner’s of Sussex certainly know how to make an excellent pie.

“They won supreme champion in 2018 with their steak and ale pie and now they’ve done it again but this time with stilton cheese. Cheese in pies was a winning formula this year, appearing in five winning classes.

“With their record, they are undisputedly Britain’s best pie maker.”

Joe and Pip Turner from Turner's Pies with the supreme champion trophy and beef and cheese pie class trophy at the 12th annual British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray. Picture: Martin Elliot

To see the full list of winners visit www.britishpieawards.co.uk