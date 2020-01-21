Rustington armoured vehicle manufacturer donates parcels to soldier appeal

A Rustington business has shown its support for our armed forces.

Jankel Armouring in Brookside Avenue, Rustington, is the latest organisation to help Support Our Soldiers, a charity which sends parcels to members of the armed forces overseas.

HR Advisor Kathy Dean co-ordinated the effort. She said: “Last year we felt we wanted to do something to support our soldiers, particularly around Christmas and New Year. Christmas can be a difficult time for many people particularly when you are serving overseas and missing your loved ones.”

Through her research, she came across the Littlehampton branch of the charity and contacted Penny Keen, branch co-ordinator, to see how they could help.

She said: “Staff purchased suitable items and helped pack the boxes knowing that they would be sent to our soldiers to let them know that we were thinking of them.

“The team at Support our Soldiers do an amazing job, but I would personally like to say a special thank you Penny who I worked very closely with to make this happen.”

On Monday, January 13, Kathy passed on the 25 parcels to Penny Keen, co-ordinator of the charity’s Littlehampton branch.

Penny said the parcels were set to be sent off this week and added: “It will all help to cheer our troops up whilst stationed overseas and raise their morale.”

According to Penny, Jankel staff planned to do another parcel donation for Easter.

Support Our Soldiers was founded in 2003 by two servicemen during the war in Afghanistan. It became a registered charity in 2007.

According to its website, Jankel Armouring makes armoured vehicles for military and government agencies across the globe.

The secure manufacturing facility in Rustington is one of many the company has in the UK, USA and Jordan.