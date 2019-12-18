Rudolph brings the house down at Rustington Twinning Association’s Advent concert

A winning combination of a choir from Rustington Community Primary School and Ladies that Boogie starred in Rustington and District Twinning Association’s Advent concert at the Woodlands Centre in Rustington.

Rustington and the German town of Kunzell, near Frankfurt, have been twinned since 2002 and the children demonstrated the friendship by singing Stille Nacht and O Tannenbaum, led by musical director Tamsin Bunyard.

Ladies that Boogie had everyone's toes tapping

Ladies that Boogie had everyone’s toes tapping along to jazzed-up favourites, including Mary’s Boy Child and Let it Snow.

David Farrer-Brown, committee member, said: “The undoubted hit of the afternoon was the children’s version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with actions and asides. This brought the house down and led to a standing ovation.”

The raffle and retiring collection raised £220 towards the cost of the Kunzell visit to Rustington next year.