Ten-year-old Elisa Stanciu would love to be a professional ballet dancer one day and has already seen success in her exams with The Boathouse Ballet School in Arundel.

Elisa has now won a place on the Royal Ballet School’s Junior Associate programme, where she will receive training alongside her regular ballet classes.

Emily Francis, principal at The Boathouse Ballet School, said: “This talented young dancer has attended The Boathouse Ballet School since it first opened its doors in 2016.

Elisa Stanciu has won a highly-coveted place at the Royal Ballet School on its Junior Associate programme

“Elisa will take weekly classes with the Royal Ballet School, alongside her regular training, starting in September. Only around 10 per of applicants are successful but this achievement is all the more commendable for it being on her third attempt.

“I am very proud of Elisa, yes, for gaining a place, but even more so for her perseverance, positive attitude and hard work. I am so glad that her talent and beautiful dance quality have been recognised.

“She is a very special little soul who lights up every room she enters and she wholeheartedly deserves this opportunity.”

Elisa’s news was met with happy tears from everyone at the ballet school, as it is a huge milestone on her journey to accomplishing her dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer.

Elisa Stanciu has won a highly-coveted place at the Royal Ballet School on its Junior Associate programme

It came a month after she received an offer of a place at The Moorland International Ballet Academy Summer School, where she will spend a week boarding in August.