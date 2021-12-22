Review of the year – 10 Littlehampton highlights of 2021

This is all about what makes Littlehampton great, what makes us happy and hope for the future.
1. Littlehampton High Street
When lockdown restrictions eased in April, shoppers were quick to swarm back to Littlehampton High Street as non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality reopened their doors for the first time in months. There was excitement all round as shopkeepers welcomed back customers and long queues as people waited patiently to get their hair cut
2. Deliveroo
Deliveroo launched in Littlehampton in April with special offers. The takeaway app delivers food from independent and chain restaurants and shops in the area to your doorstep. The company said launching in Littlehampton was a key milestone for Deliveroo, as the town had a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo
3. Rare coin find
Littlehampton gardener Norman Atkinson stumbled across a rare 250-year-old coin at Highdown Hill in May. He spotted the George lV 1775 halfpenny while walking his son’s dog. Norman said he was walking along the public footpath when Lucky started scratching around the ground and unearthed it. It was the history of the coin that fascinated Norman, who planned to keep the coin with Lucky's other finds.
4. Food waste trial
Around 1,150 houses and flats in Littlehampton began a new trial recycling and waste collection service on May 19 and a further 250 properties in River Ward were added to the scheme when the trial was extended on September 21. Arun District Council launched the 1, 2, 3 food waste collection scheme in partnership with West Sussex County Council.