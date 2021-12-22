Review of the year – 10 Littlehampton highlights of 2021

3. Rare coin find

Littlehampton gardener Norman Atkinson stumbled across a rare 250-year-old coin at Highdown Hill in May. He spotted the George lV 1775 halfpenny while walking his son’s dog. Norman said he was walking along the public footpath when Lucky started scratching around the ground and unearthed it. It was the history of the coin that fascinated Norman, who planned to keep the coin with Lucky's other finds.