Remembrance Sunday services in Littlehampton – what you need to know

Residents will come together to pay tribute to our fallen heroes at a Remembrance Sunday event in Littlehampton this weekend.

The tragic loss of life in the two World Wars and other conflicts will be honoured with a service in the town centre on Sunday.

People will gather next to the town clock in the High Street from 10.30am, before the march sets off at 10.45am.

A short service will be held at the war memorial at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid and a two-minute silence will be held.

The parade will then continue on to St Mary’s Church, in Church Street, where another service will take place.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the Community Resources Committee, said: “It is always a good to see our veterans, uniformed groups, and members of the public unite for the Littlehampton’s Remembrance Day Parade and service, to remember, honour and pay tribute to those who have suffered or died in war.”

Veterans are welcome to march in the parade and can obtain a copy of the parade orders from Littlehampton Town Council, a council spokesman said.

They can do this by calling 01903 732063 or by visiting the reception at the Manor House, Church Street.

Several road closures will be in operation during the morning from 10.30am to 11.15am. These include: Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street (junction with Church Street), Church Street, New Road.

For the return of the parade, Church Street will be closed from Fitzalan Roundabout to East Street between 11.50am and 12:30pm with a short closure at the East Street crossing to allow the parade to pass into the High Street.

Visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk/whats-on/remembrance-sunday for more detailed information about the road closures.

Last year’s Remembrance Sunday event, which marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, was very well attended.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said after the event: “As I stood in front of the Cenotaph I was pleased by what a wonderful turnout of people were there, filling the area to come together to pay their respects.”

For a full list of local Remembrance events, visit counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/sussex

