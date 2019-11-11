Remembrance Sunday in Ford – in pictures

Residents in Ford gathered together to remember the fallen with a two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.

A service took place at 12.30pm on Sunday at the memorial garden in Yapton Road, Ford. Councillor Henry Jones was among those present to represent the council. See our photo gallery from the event here.

