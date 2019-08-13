Remembering young Jack at charity golf day

An annual golf day held in memory of a Sompting boy who died from a rare genetic condition has once again raised thousands of pounds for charity.

A total of 51 golfers took part in the 13th Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day last month, held to remember Jack Blunsdon, who died in 2007 on his first birthday from myotubular myopoathy.

The 13th annual Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day was held last month in memory of Sompting boy Jack Blunsdon. It was won by Team Jack, made up of Dave Blunsdon, Sean McKeown, Chris Scarborough and Andy Boxall. SUS-190813-113015001

Funds raised from the event so far total more than £2,700, which includes Barclays matching the cash raised by the participants. The money will go to the Myotubular Trust, which aims to cure the condition which only affects boys.

Jack’s dad Dave Blunsdon, 53, of Berriedale Drive, said: “For us as a family, it is fantastic that the day is still so well-supported and it helps keep Jack’s name alive, as well as raising much-needed cash for the Myotubular Trust, who are making giant inroads into financing the genetic research being carried out around the world with the help of the trust making grants available.”

On the day, Jack’s mum Karen, 45, and sister Daisy, 10, drove round on a golf buggy selling home-made brownies and refreshments to bolster the total raised. An auction was also held and those taking part paid a £10 entrance fee.

The golf was played in a team format of four players per team and the overall winning team was Team Jack, made up of Dave Blunsdon, Sean McKeown, Chris Scarborough and Andy Boxall who became the first team to win the trophy back to back which Dave said was “a fantastic moment and achievement”.

Dave added: “We cannot thank everyone and anyone enough, that has ever put a penny or a pound into the fundraising monies. Through the loss of our son and everyone’s continuing support, our beautiful boy will never be forgotten.”