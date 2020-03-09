Reduction in household waste being collected, according to Adur and Worthing councils

Residents in Adur and Worthing are continuing to reduce their household waste, according to the councils.

In the last six months waste has dropped by 2,300 tonnes, the equivalent of 460 waste trucks loads, the councils added.

The percentage of recycling has also increased by five to seven per cent across the boroughs.

The figures come just six months after Adur & Worthing Councils introduced alternate weekly bin collections, and they continue to encourage residents to reduce, reuse and recycle to help them work towards a national target of recycling 50 per cent of waste.

Councillor Emma Evans, executive member for environmental services at Adur District Council, said: “The reduction in waste is really good news and very welcome just six months on from introducing alternate weekly waste and recycling collections. It shows how the community and the Councils are working towards the same goal of limiting our impact on the environment.”

Councillor Edward Crouch, executive member for digital & environmental services at Worthing Borough Council, said: “These latest waste reduction figures are really encouraging and show that we can reduce waste consumption and recycle more. It’s not only good for the environment but saves Councils money spent on waste disposal.”