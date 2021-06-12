Red Arrows fly over West Sussex for Queen's birthday
The Red Arrows flew over parts of Sussex this morning as the Queen marked her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle.
This year's Trooping the Colour saw a reduced parade in the castle grounds, rather than in central London.
The Queen was joined by the Duke of Kent, Colonel and Scots Guards for the traditional ceremony
As part of the celebration, the Red Arrows held a special flyover on their way to the G7 Summit.
After performing at Windsor, they travelled down through western Sussex, across Hampshire and into Dorset before jetting off to Cornwall to mark the G7 summit.
Residents spotted them from the beach in Bognor Regis.
They were also spotted from the village of Slindon.
Did you see them? Send your photos in!