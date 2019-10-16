Rapper releases album inspired by Littlehampton – and Lidl

A Littlehampton rapper is looking to put our town on the map with his latest release, inspired by a popular supermarket.

New York City birthed Jay-Z, Chicago spawned Kanye West – and now Littlehampton could be about to add its own legendary rapper to the mix.

DM19102574a.jpg. Abdullah Crawford from Littlehampton - aka Abi D - has released his album all about Littlehampton, called LidlHampton. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191013-174137008

By day, 35-year-old Abdullah Crawford works as a personal trainer and community physiotherapist, including at Zachary Merton Hospital in Rustington.

But the father-of-two is also known in the local rap scene as Abi D, and has released his latest album inspired by our town.

He said: “I’m hoping it puts Littlehampton on the map.

“Having an authentic album from their hometown, I hope people get behind it.”

Having moved to Littlehampton from Brighton six months ago, Abdullah was in the middle of making his album when he walked past Lidl in New Road and noticed some crudely-drawn graffiti on the sign outside saying ‘Lidlhampton’.

He said: “It was just completely different, quite random and eyecatching to be honest; something I had not seen before.”

He adopted the pun as the title of the 11-track album, and the image is on the cover.

Released online on Bandcamp via ZramRecords, a Brighton-based hip hop label, it features songs ‘inspired by beach life in the summer’ and including How Do You Like It, Death’s Gonna Come and Been Swindled: a diss track aimed at his friend who was surprisingly a big fan, Abdullah said: “He was the first one to buy the album.”

He said he was given the name Abi D on a ‘wild drunk night’ when he was 18. From 2010 to 2014, he was in the band Scribe Tribe, whose discography included the album G-Strings and Socks.

Highlights of his music career included having a remix of Holly Jolly Christmas played through BBC Music Introducing, and supporting singer Rag’n’Bone Man and rapper Wretch 32.

His daughters Cleo, seven, and Rayah, five, will be starring in the music video of his latest single Happy and Free.

He said: “They really like some of the funkier tracks.

“My kids have always been very supportive of the music.

“They’re quite proud of their daddy.”