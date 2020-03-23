Rainbows spring up in Littlehampton windows to spread hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Children across the Littlehampton, Worthing and Shoreham areas are painting rainbows to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Pictures of rainbows have started springing up in windows after schools closed on Friday in response to the pandemic. Share your own pictures by emailing them to mailto:news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk|news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk}, news@worthingherald.co.uk or news@shorehamherald.co.uk
Katie Mustchin shared this picture of Jack, 6, with his drawing