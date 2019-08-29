Protesters fill Littlehampton town centre over outdoor seating charges

Protesters staged a ‘sit-in’ in Littlehampton High Street yesterday (August 28) to campaign against outdoor seating charges.

Dozens of campaigners, including traders affected by the £520 charge being introduced by West Sussex County Council, brought their own chairs and ate lunch in the precinct. Celia Thomson-Hitchcock, co-chairman of the Littlehampton Traders Partnership, said it was unfair because businesses were charged the same rate, no matter how many chairs they had, and could damage local independent cafés, bakeries and restaurants. The county council said the flat rate was to cover administrative costs of processing a table and chairs licence; a bill they could not pay due to their own financial pressures.

Tables and chairs protest in Littlehampton town centre against charges introduced by county council. Picture: Steve Robards

Tables and chairs protest in Littlehampton town centre against charges introduced by county council. Pic Steve Robards. SR1921436 SUS-190828-192656001

Tables and chairs protest in Littlehampton town centre against charges introduced by county council. Pic Steve Robards. SR1921442 SUS-190828-192707001

Tables and chairs protest in Littlehampton town centre against charges introduced by county council. Pic Steve Robards. SR1921449 SUS-190828-192729001

