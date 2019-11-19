Popular Christmas event in Wick is cancelled

A popular Christmas event in Wick has been cancelled.

A spokesman for the Wick Village Traders Association, which runs Wickmas, said: “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the Wick Village Traders Association have had to take the very difficult decision to cancel the Dickensian Wickmas 2019 event on December 14. We are extremely sorry for this decision, and we understand the disappointment this decision will have on the local community. Thank you to everyone that has supported previous events and hopefully, in 2020, we will be able to start putting on events once again in the village.” This comes after it was announced that the Wick Information Centre in Wick Street, Wick, would be closing at the end of December. At the time, Thomas Robson, chairman of the centre’s management committee, said Wickmas would still be going ahead. It is the latest event that has been cancelled in Littlehampton, following the hiatus of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s bonfire night celebrations.

1. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018 The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018. In Pic: A juggler entertains visitors to the event. Scott Ramsey Scott Ramsey Buy a Photo

2. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018 The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018. In Pic: A juggler entertains visitors to the event. Scott Ramsey Scott Ramsey Buy a Photo

3. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018 The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018. A young visitor to the event has fun at the Christmas craft table. Scott Ramsey Scott Ramsey Buy a Photo

4. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018 The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018. A youngster with a painted face enjoys the event Scott Ramsey Scott Ramsey Buy a Photo

View more