Police name cyclist who died after crash in Felpham

The victim of a fatal crash in Felpham has been named by Sussex Police.

Police said 81-year-old cyclist Barbara Taylor died after she collided with a heavy goods vehicle on Felpham Way at 10.08am on Friday, January 3.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash earlier this month

A 38-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care, was released under investigation

In a statement today (Wednesday, January 22), a police spokesperson said: "The cyclist who died in a fatal collision on Felpham Way has been named as Barbara Taylor.

"The 81-year-old, from Felpham, tragically died at the scene following a road traffic collision on January 3.

"Her family wish for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

The road was closed for most of the day after the fatal collision

