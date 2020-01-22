Police name cyclist who died after crash in Felpham

The victim of a fatal crash in Felpham has been named by Sussex Police.

Police said 81-year-old cyclist Barbara Taylor died after she collided with a heavy goods vehicle on Felpham Way at 10.08am on Friday, January 3.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash earlier this month

A 38-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care, was released under investigation

In a statement today (Wednesday, January 22), a police spokesperson said: "The cyclist who died in a fatal collision on Felpham Way has been named as Barbara Taylor.

"The 81-year-old, from Felpham, tragically died at the scene following a road traffic collision on January 3.

"Her family wish for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."