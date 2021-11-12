Police concerned over missing Sompting man
Sussex Police are concerned over a man who has been missing from Sompting since Monday (November 8).
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:31 pm
Andrew, 39, is described as white, of a slim build, with dark hair in a crew cut style, police said. He also has tattoos on his left arm, including one of Tottenham Hotspur.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Anybody who sees Andrew or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101, quoting serial 462 of 11/11.”