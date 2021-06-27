Police called to wedding and private party in West Sussex after 'rave' reports
Police in West Sussex were alerted to a number of possible 'raves' overnight.
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said his team was first called out at 10.30pm after reports of a 'large rave' taking place in Janes Lane, Burgess Hill.
"Reports mentioned loud music and fireworks going off," the inspector said.
"Team located the source...it turned out to be a wedding reception taking place in the area."
Police were alerted to similar reports at 1am in Staplefield, Haywards Heath.
Inspector Taylor said: "A further report about a possible 'rave' this morning saw some of the team carrying out a search for the source of the music.
"Turned out to be a private party. Words of advice given to them about the noise and the time of day...music was turned off asap."
