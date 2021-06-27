Police called to wedding and private party in West Sussex after 'rave' reports

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said his team was first called out at 10.30pm after reports of a 'large rave' taking place in Janes Lane, Burgess Hill.

"Reports mentioned loud music and fireworks going off," the inspector said.

"Team located the source...it turned out to be a wedding reception taking place in the area."

Police

Police were alerted to similar reports at 1am in Staplefield, Haywards Heath.

Inspector Taylor said: "A further report about a possible 'rave' this morning saw some of the team carrying out a search for the source of the music.

"Turned out to be a private party. Words of advice given to them about the noise and the time of day...music was turned off asap."