An application has been submitted to turn a former bank in Worthing into a pub.

The change of use application has been submitted to Adur and Worthing Councils.

An application has been submitted to change the former Natwest bank into a pub. Picture: Google Street View

It is to change the former Natwest bank in Goring Road to a pub with a replacement shopfront.

What do you think? Email news@worthingherald.co.uk

READ MORE: Manhunt for ‘machete attacker’ who forced entry into Shoreham home

Cars collide on Littlehampton roundabout