Plans submitted for up to 131 homes at Walberton

It has now put in an outline application with all matters reserved, other than means of access, for the construction of up to 131 dwellings (30 per cent affordable homes) and amendment to boundary of garden land to serve adjoining property.

The company has been told by Arun District Council an environmental statement is not required for its revised scheme ‘as any impacts as there are on the environment are not likely to be of a magnitude to be covered by the regulations’.

Revised plans have been submitted for up to 131 homes at Walberton

The proposed residential development consists of up to 131 dwellings, together with associated access off Tye Lane, car parking, public open space, play areas, three attenuation basins and landscaping.

In a design and access statement with the application, the developer said this was a resubmission after the determination of the 151 homes plan.

The number of homes had been reduced and there was ‘mitigation to facilitate an acceptable relationship with the realigned A27 Arundel bypass’.

A planning statement by Henry Adams said this was 8.15 hectares of arable and grazing land.

It said the previous application was refused for eight reasons ‘many of which are considered to be unreasonable and could be addressed by suitably worded planning conditions’.

A number of changes had been made in response to highways matters and ecology and design, including reducing the number of houses.