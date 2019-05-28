Plans submitted for new Littlehampton skate park and parkour training facility

Plans have been submitted for a new concrete skate park in Littlehampton.

The new skate park has been designed by Maverick Industries Ltd, which specialises in the design of spray concrete skate parks, and will include a new parkour training facility.

Councillor Dr James Walsh, chairman of Littlehampton Town Council's Policy and Finance Committee, said the proposal was a response to the needs of young people in the town.

“Young people in Littlehampton have told us that having a more up-to-date and challenging skate park is what is needed, and we now wish to encourage them in the design of what will be a really good new facility, very near to Littlehampton Wave," he said.

"This is another great new attraction for the town, with young people at its heart.”

The design was finalised after consulting local skate park users and the finished project is planned for just west of the current park in Sea Road, with the existing steel ramps set for refurbishment.

It will be joint funded by Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, in addition to £50,000 from Sport England.

Funding will be provided on condition that floodlighting is installed so that the hours of use can be extended during the winter months. Littlehampton Town Council will provide the additional funding to install the floodlights.

The new scheme is subject to planning consent and the full planning application can be viewed on the Arun District Council planning website https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning under reference LU/136/19/PL.

It is anticipated that the new skate park will be installed later in the year, provided planning permission is granted.