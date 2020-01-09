Plans for up to 1,500 new homes on Ford Airfield to be displayed

Plans for up to 1,500 new homes on Ford Airfield are set to be displayed at a public exhibition next week.

The residential mixed-use development would be situated at ‘The Landings’ at Ford Airfield in Ford – a site that has been allocated for development in the Ford Parish Neighbourhood Plan and the Arun Local Plan.

Developers Redrow Homes Southern Counties and Wates Development Limited said in a letter to residents that the development would include both market and affordable housing.

The proposals also include employment floorspace, a care home, a local centre including floorspace for retail or community purposes, land for a two-form entry primary school and public open space – along with allotments, sports pitches and associated facilities.

A spokesperson for Redrow and Wates Developments said: “We are delighted to be holding a public exhibition to present the proposals for the former Ford Airfield, following our close work with Ford Parish Council.

“This is a ground breaking neighbourhood plan-led development which will provide a new heart to the community together with 1,500 new homes at a highly sustainable location.”

The popular car boot sales and farmers markets that take place on the runways remain ‘substantially unaffected by the proposals’, the spokesman said.

A further planning application on the market site will make some minor changes to the carparking and access arrangements, added the spokesman.

The developers said they had been working with Ford Parish Council to finalise the proposals since 2013.

A consultation event and workshop were held on the plans in 2018, before a ‘scoping opinion’ pre-application was submitted to Arun District Council in November 2018.

READ MORE: Scoping opinion’ on 1,500 homes at Ford

Residents will be able to view the plans and ask any questions at the public exhibition on Thursday (January 16) at Yapton and Ford Village Hall, Main Road, Yapton, between 10am and 8pm.

The developers intend to submit a joint planning application following the exhibition.

SEE MORE: Have your say on West Sussex soft sand strategy

2010 Big Freeze in pictures: Looking back at snow across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas