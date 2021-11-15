The plans – for a new centre to replace the Keystone Centre in Eldon Way – are being led by Littlehampton Town Council, with funding from Arun District Council.

The council are asking the public to have their say on this new feature for the community, which involves an opportunity to improve the community facilities on offer by way of providing a new purpose-built community hall, multi-purpose games facility, and modern children’s play area.

Speaking about the project, chair of the town council’s community centres sub-committee, councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “A detailed planning application has been submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of the Keystone Centre.

An impression of what the new youth centre would look like in Eldon Way, Wick

“The purpose of the community engagement events is to provide information about the proposed redevelopment plans and answer any questions that members of the community and interested parties may have.

“Please come along to one of the sessions or fill in the short online survey on our website.”