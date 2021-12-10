Plans for 75 homes in Walberton are refused

The site lies to the east of Yapton Lane, near Avisford Park Golf Club.

In the decision notice, officers from Arun District Council said it was outside the built up area boundary of Walberton and was not an approved category of development in the countryside.

The ‘level of harm outweighs the presumption in favour of sustainable development’, they said.

The proposal would also compromise the objectives of a policy which seeks to retain the community integrity of the three villages.

“The site is within the open countryside and is visually separate from the adjoining residential development with far ranging views across open countryside to the site,” the decision said.

“The development would significantly and adversely change the character of the open countryside irrevocably and the new development would be urban in character.”

It had not been satisfactorily demonstrated there was an overriding need for such development on agricultural land.

There was no completed section 106 agreement to secure on site affordable housing and a mitigation contribution towards the A27 Fontwell roundabout improvement scheme.

Also there was a lack of information on highway safety, traffic flow and the residual cumulative impacts on the road network.

Joint developers Land Allocation Ltd and Binsted Farms Ltd said in their application the scheme would provide 30 per cent affordable housing, employment through construction and support for local services and shops.

Access would be via Yapton Lane and each property would have parking in the form of driveways and garages.

Existing hedgerows would be maintained to promote biodiversity, apart from where access and footpaths are required, say developers.

The new dwellings would be visible from existing homes in the village but could be screened by hedgerows or walls that are already in place.

Developers said the homes would be sustainable due to ‘excellent public transport connections’, locally sourced materials, low carbon lighting and triple glazing.

A heritage report said the development would have ‘no physical impact’ on the nearby Walberton Village Conservation Area and seven grade II listed buildings.

Two objections cited the potential impact of the new homes on existing trees and hedges.

One objection raised concerns about potential congestion and the loss of a recreational route and green space which they say is used by dog walkers and runners.