Plans for 23 Yapton homes are resubmitted

Driftstone Homes wants to build one two bed, 14 three bed and eight four bed dwellings, six of them affordable homes, with associated access, infrastructure, landscape and open space on land at the back of Paynters Croft, Burndell Road.

A planning statement with the application states the development would take up part of the back garden and paddocks of two dwellings.

Previous plans were refused but the developer said the reasons for refusal had been addressed, including the development plan being out of date.

Plans for 23 homes behind Poynters Croft, Yapton, have been resubmitted

It said there were no adverse impacts which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development.