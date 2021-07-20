Plans for 23 homes in Yapton are refused

The application was for 13 three bedroom units, eight four bed houses and two two bed homes in a mixture of semi-detached and detached dwellings on land at the back of Paynters Croft in Burndell Road.

In their decision to refuse the plans officers said the site was in a countryside location, ‘would not reinforce existing ribbon development, given its isolated and set back position from the road frontage, would appear visually prominent and would erode the existing intrinsic character of the countryside and harm the visual amenity of this rural area’.

The height and ‘elevational treatment’ of the homes and the layout of the development did not provide sufficient amenity space to several dwellings and ‘results in adverse, unneighbourly overlooking to the garden’ of one plot.

Plans to build 23 homes at Burndell Road were refused

There was no section 106 agreement showing the proposed provision of affordable homes and highway improvements.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development would not prevent or prejudice the ongoing operation of the waste management site at Northwood Farm by way of submission of a Waste Infrastructure Assessment,” the report states.

It said the site adjoins farmland where farm activities have the potential to generate noise complaints but no noise assessment had been submitted.

“The applicant has failed to satisfactorily demonstrate that the proposed development would not adversely affect visibility and highway safety,” officers said.

The plans attracted 17 letters of objection, along with those of Ford and Climping parish councils.

Climping’s objection said: “This is a large development encroaching into Climping and with access onto the Yapton Road.

“The proposed development will impact on an already busy road causing a possible safety issue with the addition of approximately 50 vehicles exiting the road.

“The proposed location for 23 dwellings is inappropriate as it is within the close proximity of an established industrial site and farm site, both of which may cause a residential area a disturbance with excess industrial noise, dust and odours.”

It said there was concern the proposal will alter the rural character of the village and the loss of green space.