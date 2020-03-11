Performances cancelled as coronavirus fears start to hit the West Sussex arts scene

Two theatre shows and a concert have been cancelled as the coronavirus starts to impact on the West Sussex arts scene.

West Wittering Players and Midhurst Players have pulled their forthcoming shows.

Dennis Harrison, spokesman for both productions, said: “In view of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid 19, the possible impact of government restrictions on gatherings and audience reactions, both Midhurst Players and West Wittering Players felt that we should postpone the productions.

“Everyone, in both casts, kept their scripts and all determined that these plays will be performed in the very near future.”

West Wittering Players were well into rehearsals for their spring production which was to have been two one-act plays – Public Eye by Peter Shaffer and A Small Affair by Bob Larbey. They were to have been directed by Richard Handford, with performances running from Wednesday, April 1 to Saturday, April 4 at The West Wittering Memorial Hall.

For their spring production, Midhurst Players were intending to present Busybody by Jack Popplewell. Dennis was to have directed the show which was originally scheduled for April 22-25 at The South Downs Memorial Hall, Midhurst.

Also cancelled is the next concert from Chichester Voices. Scheduled for Sunday, April 5, it has been pulled “due to concern and uncertainty around the coronavirus.”

***************

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton

Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer

Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season

The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail

In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival

2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled

Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue