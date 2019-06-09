Pamper day at Ham Manor Golf Club raises more than £1,800 for St Barnabas House

Visitors to Ham Manor Golf Club enjoyed a day of luxury when the Angmering club played host to a charity pamper day.
Raising funds for St Barnabas House, the pamper day featured a range of relaxing taster sessions including manicures, facials, reiki, sports massage and colour analysis.
All treatments were provided by therapists who gave their time and expertise for free to support the charity, raising more than £1,800.
Other activities included an interactive fashion show, a one-woman six-hour marathon on a static bicycle, retail therapy from a number of businesses, live music and the opportunity to enjoy lunch overlooking the golf course lake.
Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We’re so grateful to have Ham Manor Golf Club’s support again this year. It was such a brilliant event, and everyone said how much they enjoyed the day.
“The money raised is enough to provide more than 12 days of care for a patient in their own home, allowing their carer to benefit from some much-needed respite.”