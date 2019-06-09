Pamper day at Ham Manor Golf Club raises more than £1,800 for St Barnabas House

Visitors to Ham Manor Golf Club enjoyed a day of luxury when the Angmering club played host to a charity pamper day.

Raising funds for St Barnabas House, the pamper day featured a range of relaxing taster sessions including manicures, facials, reiki, sports massage and colour analysis.

Ham Manor Golf Club hosted a pamper day to support St Barnabas House

All treatments were provided by therapists who gave their time and expertise for free to support the charity, raising more than £1,800.

Other activities included an interactive fashion show, a one-woman six-hour marathon on a static bicycle, retail therapy from a number of businesses, live music and the opportunity to enjoy lunch overlooking the golf course lake.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We’re so grateful to have Ham Manor Golf Club’s support again this year. It was such a brilliant event, and everyone said how much they enjoyed the day.

“The money raised is enough to provide more than 12 days of care for a patient in their own home, allowing their carer to benefit from some much-needed respite.”