Owners of missing Goring dog thank the community for their support

Owners of a dog that went missing from their home in Goring have thanked the community for their help.

Catherine Humphrey said her 10-month-old cavachon Pebbles got out of her garden in Coleridge Crescent in Goring at around 3pm on Tuesday, August 20, and was hit by a car on the A259 before running into the fields nearby.

Pebbles with owners Dennis and Catherine Humphrey. Picture: Derek Martin

Members of the public who saw her appeal on Facebook joined the search for Pebbles, and Catherine even offered a reward for her safe return.

But on Thursday afternoon, at 2pm, Catherine found her puppy in a wooded area at the back of houses along Goring Street, trapped behind a wire fence.

Now reunited with their beloved Pebbles, who is on the mend, Catherine and her husband Dennis have thanked the community for their help.

Dennis said: "We would like to say thank you to everybody on Facebook for their good messages, and all the people that came along and tried to help to find Pebbles. To all of you, thank you very, very much."