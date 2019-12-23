One of UK’s youngest ever mayors given lifetime honour by Worthing Council

One of the country’s youngest ever mayors has been given a lifetime honour by Worthing Borough Council in recognition of his service to the town.

In 2017/18, Alex Harman, then just 23, was voted in by his peers to become the town’s first citizen, making him the youngest borough mayor in the UK.

Former Worthing mayor Alex Harman, pictured with current mayor Hazel Thorpe has been made an honourary Alderman of the town

During his 12 months in office he became well-known for raising awareness of the mayoralty with younger people, as well as representing the town at a range of events, including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To honour his contribution and thank him for his work, Mr Harman was made an alderman of the town at a special meeting of the full council last month.

Council leader Dan Humphreys, who proposed the former councillor for the honour, said: “During his year as mayor Alex proved to be a real ambassador for the council and the town, bringing a real enthusiasm, commitment and energy to this historic role.

“As well as raising thousands of pounds for charity, he raised awareness of the mayoralty with thousands of young people through initiatives such as the annual charity swim, town hall tours and the first ever school question time in the council chamber.

“I’m sure every member of the council will agree that he fully deserves this honour, making the town’s youngest ever mayor one of the UK’s youngest ever aldermen.”

The title of Alderman is bestowed on former councillors who have ‘rendered eminent services to the council as past members of the council’.

Mr Harman, who represented Selden ward, is one of just 20 other people currently alive who have had the honour bestowed on them by Worthing Borough Council.

Honorary Aldermen may be invited to attend civic ceremonies but will not have the right to participate in official council meetings.