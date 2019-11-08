Olympian Sally Gunnell set for auction rostrum in aid of Sussex charity

Sally Gunnell OBE DL is set to take to the auction rostrum in aid of Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice.

The British Olympic gold medallist and vice president of the hospice will take part in this year’s Shoreham Vehicle Auctions charity event.

The charity auction, in aid of children’s charity, the Chestnut Tree House sees the south coast’s used vehicle dealers, consumers and local businesses band together to donate unwanted running vehicles and part-exchanges to auction and raise funds for the hospice.

SVA is seeking all running cars and vans, regardless of age, shape and size, with or without an MOT, from across Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to auction as part of its annual charity auction in aid of the Arundel-based children’s hospice.

Local businesses are also being invited to ‘get involved’ in the event by donating non-automotive related lots.

An independent auction house, SVA was recognised with the Outstanding Corporate Supporter accolade at The Chestnut Tree House’s biennial Business Awards ceremony earlier this year. It is now looking to break through the £130,000 total fundraising barrier and beat last year’s auction total of £34,000.

The charity auctions will be held on Monday November 18 (car) and on November 26 (LCV), will take place at SVA’s site in Chartwell Road, Lancing Business Park, Lancing. Sally will be at the November 18 event, auctioning off a couple of items.

SVA’s business development manager, Catherine Stone who has led the campaign since SVA began supporting The Chestnut Tree House in 2011, said: "We are delighted, this year, to welcome Sally Gunnell OBE DL, British Olympic gold medallist and vice president of the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice to the event.

"Supporting the Chestnut Tree House - which provides incredible care and support for life-limited youngsters – is something we, as individuals, a business and a local community, are incredibly privileged to do."

Having first opened its doors in 2003, The Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The hospice offers several types of support which includes; end of life care, psychological and bereavement support and short-break care.

Anyone with a car or other donation can contact SVA’s business development manager, Catherine Stone on 01903 851200 or email catherine@shorehamvehicleauctions.com.