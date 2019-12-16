Nominations sought for Arun Youth Community Awards 2020

Nominations are sought for the Arun Youth Community Awards 2020, recognising young people for acts of bravery, volunteering, raising money for charity, and going above and beyond expectations.

The awards are organised by Rotary in Arun, a joint collaboration between the Rotary clubs of Arundel, Bognor Regis, Bognor Hotham and Littlehampton.

Winners last year, Arun Young Leaders with Peter Wells, president of Bognor Regis Rotary Club

They took over the running of the awards in 2015 and present prizes to the winners each March. This year, they hope to see even more deserving young people nominated.

Planning is already well in hand, with the presentation evening booked for March 18, 2020.

Peter Stemp, from Bognor Regis Rotary Club, said: “Do you know a young person aged between 11 and 19 who deserves to be recognised in the local community? Have they committed an act of bravery, volunteered their time to help others, raised money for charity, or perhaps gone above and beyond expectations at school? Nominate them for an Arun Youth Community Award today.”

Nomination forms have been printed and widely distributed but you can also download a form from the Rotary Arun Youth Community Awards website at www.rayca.co.uk

Peter added: “We hope that you will show a willingness to believe in the youth of our area and we look forward to receiving any nomination that you may wish to make.

“We hope you will agree just how important these awards have become recognising, as they do, the efforts and sacrifices made by young people in our area and help us to see even more young people at the evening than we had last year.”

The awards are for any individual or group of young people aged 11 to 19 and living in the Arun district. Awards will be given in age groups, with a trophy and gift voucher for each winner.

Anybody can put someone forward by completing a nominations form. Nominations must be received by January 31, 2020.