Night to Remember is back on the streets of Worthing for 2021

‘Incredible’, ‘special’ and ‘heart-warming’ are just three of the words that have been used to describe the event, which brings camaraderie and solidarity to those taking part.

Fiona Anderson, fundraising events executive, said: “Night to Remember is such a well-loved event in the community, with people of all ages and abilities taking part for so many different reasons.

“We know that many people take part in memory of family and friends who have been cared for by the hospice and that shared experience is what brings people together and creates the amazing atmosphere.”

Night to Remember is back and it is open to all adults and children aged ten and over, lighting up the streets of Worthing as they walk through the night

The 2021 Night to Remember will be held on Saturday, September 11, setting off at 10.30pm from Worthing Leisure Centre with a choice of three routes, covering seven miles, 13.1 miles and 26 miles.

All adults and children aged ten and over can take part and light up the streets of Worthing as they walk through the night, reflecting the 24-hour nature of the care and support that St Barnabas House offers to patients and their families.

Fiona said: “After holding the event virtually last year, due to Covid-19, we’re so excited to plan this year’s event and invite our supporters to take part in Night to Remember this September.

“With the autumn nights still balmy, we really hope to be able to bring supporters our usual event with all the bells and whistles it deserves.

“However, we are still very aware that things can change and while we are looking forward to holding the event, the safety of our supporters, staff and volunteers remains our top priority.

“We want to assure everyone that we will continue to monitor the situation, and our Covid-19 promise means that you can register with confidence knowing that we will be putting your safety first.”