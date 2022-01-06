The Littlehampton and District Camera Club in Claigmar Road, Rustington, was founded in 1945 and is open for anyone who is interested in photography, whether that be developing your skills or to just simply enjoy looking at photographs.

If you are looking at something a little more challenging, the club also hold various competitions throughout the season which last from September until May each year.

Spokesman for the club, John Raymond, said: “We decided our friendly group would be stronger than the Covid difficulties of the last two years and we evolved around the needs and requirements for group meetings.

Adrian Barrett's photo named 'En Pointe' from a recent competition

“Our Zoom meetings have been a great success, now with a hint of normality approaching we are again planning to open meetings in person.

“We will be meeting Wednesdays at our normal venue at the Methodist Church Hall, Claigmar Road, Rustington. The hall is open at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start with meetings finishing at about 9.30pm.

“We also do zoom meetings for those who cannot attend in these complicated Covid times.

“We still have a full and varied programme with speakers and judges from all around the UK.

Sarah Leighton's photo named 'Frosted Eryngium' from a recent competition

“The clubs Facebook page is very active and has a monthly header photo competition. We have a very full programme of projected digital image competitions and hope to bring back the print competitions in 2022, and, when possible, we will continue with our club outings to interesting places.

“If you wish to go further with your photography or indeed if you have just got your first camera or have become a fan of taking photos on your phone, and you feel you would like to join like minded people then perhaps we are what you are looking for.”

If you are interested in starting up a new, creative hobby, you can email the Littlehampton and District Camera Club on [email protected], and in the meantime you can visit the club’s website to take a look at photographs from past competitions rated excellent and highly commended.

Martin Roberts's photo named 'Take flight' from a recent competition