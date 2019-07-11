New signs welcoming visitors to Littlehampton highlight town's biggest attractions

Visitors to Littlehampton will be welcomed by four brand new welcome signs which highlight the town's biggest tourist attractions.

After three years of planning, the signs have been put in place by Littlehampton Town Council to mark the town's boundaries.

One of the new signs

The signs have been designed to represent some of the town’s biggest attractions - including the beach, the museum and its leisure facilities.

Three of the signs have replaced the previous designs that marked the town in Worthing Road, Sea Road and on the A259 eastbound, while an additional sign has been placed in Henry Avenue.

Councillor Dr James Walsh, chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee, said: “Giving visitors a sense of arrival is an important aspect of welcoming people to our seaside town and these signs help us do just that.

"They also show people who may never have visited before what this town has to offer visitors.”

The signs all feature the town’s crest “Progress” and the names of its twinned counterparts - Chennevieres-sur-Marne in France and Durmersheim in Germany.

