New petanque club launched for Arun district

A new petanque terrain has been built at Clymping Village Hall and the president of the Southern Counties Petanque Association will be officially opening it in the new year.

The game, also called boules, is played all year round, subject to weather conditions.

Petanque, also called boules, is a game for all. 'Picture Ian Hargreaves

Clymping Pétanque Club is a new club, registered with Pétanque England, and the aim is to attract players from across the Arun district.

The club will be having an open day on Saturday, January 4, starting with the officially opening at 10.15am.

Keith Wannell said: “This is probably the best game you’ve never heard of, so why not come along and give it a go. It’s fun, it’s competitive and it helps keep you fit.”

“The SCPA arrange many competitions and we hope to enter a team in one of their leagues next year. League teams consist of six players and league matches are some of the toughest games you will find.”

There are currently 159 clubs registered with Pétanque England, of which 20 are within the southern counties region, stretching from Worthing in the east to Bournemouth in the west.

The Clymping club plays on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 11.15am.

Keith added: “It doesn’t matter how fit you are, as this is a game for all. It can even be played by wheelchair users.

“Pétanque is a game for all ages, although we do ask that under-14s are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“You are welcome to come along for three sessions before being asked to join. Boules will be provided for you and we will happily show you how to play.”

Clymping Pétanque Club is based at Clymping Village Hall, in Crookthorn Lane, Clymping. There is a large car park, off the A259, near the junction of Church Lane and the Littlehampton to Bognor road.

The open day will include a melee of three games, starting at 10.30am. There will be two games in the morning, followed by complimentary tea and coffee, hot sausage rolls and mince pies at lunchtime, then the final game in the afternoon.

For further information, call 07989 179447, email dh18274@gmail.com or visit www.clympingpetanque.simplesite.com