New Monks Farm: Pictures show work underway on potential site of IKEA and 600 homes

These pictures show heavy machinery working on the ravaged ground, with trees torn up and several deep gullies filled with water. Adur District Council has been contacted for an update on the divisive project.
Work is being carried out at New Monks Farm, despite planning permission not being officially confirmed for the 600-home and IKEA superstore development.
